Earnest Partners LLC Has $84.77 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $84,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

NVS opened at $93.20 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.