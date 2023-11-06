Earnest Partners LLC Sells 20,672 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $54,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

