Earnest Partners LLC Sells 7,319 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

