eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 11,074.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,393 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

eBay Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

