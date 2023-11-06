Element Wealth LLC Buys 302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762,996. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

