Element Wealth LLC Has $34,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Element Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. 50,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

