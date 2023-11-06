Element Wealth LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. 758,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

