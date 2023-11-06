Element Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.91. 51,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

