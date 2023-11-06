Element Wealth LLC Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.24. 521,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,032. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

