Element Wealth LLC Sells 728 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 827,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 521,851 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,499,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 68.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 4,603,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,055,867. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

