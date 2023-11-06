Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

ENB stock opened at C$46.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6510029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.67%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

