EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 152.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.33.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $430,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth about $2,503,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

