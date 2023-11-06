EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $169.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

NYSE:EOG opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

