Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

