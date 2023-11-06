Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $210.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.