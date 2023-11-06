EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Critical Survey

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EUDA Health and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.27%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $8.87 million 3.28 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Talkspace $128.55 million 2.10 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -5.40

This table compares EUDA Health and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Volatility and Risk

EUDA Health has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

