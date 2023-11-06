Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 6.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $107.02. 5,260,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

