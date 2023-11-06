Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,781 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $34,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.89.

NYSE FICO opened at $930.41 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $427.09 and a 12 month high of $940.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $887.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $828.10.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

