Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.78. Farfetch shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,185,426 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Farfetch

Farfetch Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $63,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.