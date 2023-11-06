Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

