First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCR.UN. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$18.65.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

