First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Shares of FN opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.78. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

