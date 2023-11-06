Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.