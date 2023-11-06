Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.01 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.