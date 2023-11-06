Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) vs. Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Critical Contrast

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Frasers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frasers Group and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A $0.30 26.61 Bath & Body Works $7.45 billion 0.99 $800.00 million $3.07 10.62

Profitability

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Group. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frasers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Frasers Group and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 9.47% -30.08% 12.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frasers Group and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bath & Body Works 1 7 7 0 2.40

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $44.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Frasers Group.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Frasers Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Cruise, and van mildert. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group Plc in December 2019. Frasers Group Plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

