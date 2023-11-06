Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.89 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 914,747 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 649,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 516,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 426,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

