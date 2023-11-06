General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

GE stock opened at $108.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

