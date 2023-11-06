General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,169. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

