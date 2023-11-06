General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 940,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $29.77 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

