General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

