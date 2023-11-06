GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE GFL opened at $29.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after buying an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $172,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

