Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of DNA opened at $1.64 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $50,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,638,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,182,102 shares of company stock valued at $22,437,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

