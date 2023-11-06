Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

GORO stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

