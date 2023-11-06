Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.93. 97,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.64 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.79.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at S&P Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

