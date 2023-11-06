Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $39.27 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,624 shares during the period. Inter Parfums comprises 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.