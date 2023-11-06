Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.18. 141,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

