Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Belden comprises approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $16,070,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.36. 24,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,364. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

