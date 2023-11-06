Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Shares of AJX opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

