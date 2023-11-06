Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SIM opened at $33.43 on Friday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

