HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

