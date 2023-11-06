HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.96 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.