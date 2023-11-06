HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $61.23. HCI Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1,096 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCI Group

HCI Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HCI Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.