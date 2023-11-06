Head-To-Head Analysis: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Micron Technology and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 5 20 0 2.73 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $77.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Photronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -37.53% -11.65% -8.20% Photronics 13.48% 10.72% 8.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $15.54 billion 5.13 -$5.83 billion ($5.34) -13.59 Photronics $874.87 million 1.42 $118.79 million $1.92 10.32

Photronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Technology. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Photronics beats Micron Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

