Head-To-Head Analysis: Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) vs. Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) and Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and Shoprite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom 0.21% 46.55% 3.34% Shoprite N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordstrom and Shoprite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $14.82 billion 0.16 $245.00 million $0.18 82.22 Shoprite N/A N/A N/A $6.97 1.97

Dividends

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Shoprite. Shoprite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordstrom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nordstrom pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Shoprite pays an annual dividend of $4.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.8%. Nordstrom pays out 422.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shoprite pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shoprite is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nordstrom and Shoprite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 5 9 2 0 1.81 Shoprite 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nordstrom presently has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Nordstrom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than Shoprite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Nordstrom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shoprite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nordstrom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordstrom beats Shoprite on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Shoprite

(Get Free Report)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances. In addition, the company distributes various pharmaceutical products and surgical equipment to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, dispensing doctors, and veterinary surgeons. It operates stores under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave, Checkers Foods, OK Furniture, OK Power Express, House & Home, Shoprite LiquorShop, OK, Checkers LiquorShop, MediRite, Sentra, Megasave, OK Liquor, UNIQ, Petshop Science, Checkers Outdoor, Transpharm, Checkers Little Me, K'nect, Computicket, and Checkers Sixty60 brands. The company also operates franchise stores. Further, the company provides ticketing, and car rental and accommodation services; stadium management, capacity management, travel management, and access control solutions; and credit financing, financial, and treasury management services. Additionally, it invests in properties; and sells products to franchisees under drop-shipment arrangements. Shoprite Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Brackenfell, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.