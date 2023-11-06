Head-To-Head Comparison: PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) & Its Rivals

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Free Report) is one of 441 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors -49.60% -39.17% -8.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors 616 2795 7257 142 2.64

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 26.10%. Given PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors $645.49 million -$1.85 million 402.57

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,963.3%. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 76.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk provides and operates mobile on-demand services and payments platform in Indonesia and internationally. It offers GoRide, a motorcycle taxi (ojek) ride-hailing service; GoCar, a car ride-hailing service; GoBlueBird, a taxi booking service; GoTransit, a multi-modal journey planner solution; GoCorp, a platform for corporate clients to access and monitor business-related trips for their employees; GoFood, a food delivery service that provides consumers to the best food options; GoMart, on-demand delivery service from grocery and convenience stores; and Cloud Kitchen, a shared kitchens for the preparation of delivery-only meals. The company also provides GoSend, a fast and hales free instant and same-day delivery service; GoKilat/GoSend API, a B2B2C delivery service for business partners; GoShop, an on-demand personal concierge service; GoBox, an on-demand truck logistics service for large-sized deliveries; and services related to logistics and fulfillment. In addition, it provides GoPay, a payment solution; Midtrans, a payment gateway that processes online and offline payments for merchants; and various financial services. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk was founded in 2009 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.