Head-To-Head Survey: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -138.46% -106.11% -34.32% InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

UpHealth has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $158.80 million 0.05 -$223.00 million ($14.55) -0.03 InnovAge $688.09 million 1.10 -$40.67 million ($0.31) -17.94

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UpHealth and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

UpHealth currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,043.29%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats UpHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth

(Get Free Report)

UpHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations. The Virtual Care Infrastructure segment provides the Martti platform, a digital health infrastructure that enables its partners to implement unique, private-label telehealth strategies customized to their specific needs and markets, including integrated telehealth and language access services. Its platform also offers telemedicine, such as telestroke, teleneurology, and telepsychiatry services. The Services segment offers behavioral health and pharmacy services, as well as operates HelloLyf CX platform for digital dispensary services and HelloLyf HX platform for digital hospital services; and provides diagnostic laboratory testing services. UpHealth, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.