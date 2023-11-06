Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $398.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

