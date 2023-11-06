Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 92.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.68%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

