Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Down to $37.25

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.25, but opened at $35.00. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 552,584 shares.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

