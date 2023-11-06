Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $73,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

